Two teenagers and two adults were shot in separate incidents in New Orleans in a six-hour window from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning, police and EMS officials say.
Around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Piety Street in the Desire area, a teenage boy's torso was grazed by a bullet and a teenage girl was shot int the leg, according to WWL-TV.
The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. where Louisa Street meets Interstate 10.
The adult men were shot and taken to an area hospital by a private car, police say.
Their medical conditions weren't released.