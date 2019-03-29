Co-owners of the popular Brothers Food Mart chain have unlawfully employed illegal immigrants, paid workers cash under the table and evaded paying taxes for years, federal prosecutors allege in court documents filed in New Orleans on Friday.

Imad Faiez “Eddie” Hamdan and Ziad Odeh “Z” Mousa, owners of Louisiana’s 30-plus Brothers Food Mart stores and gasoline stations, are each named in a prodigious, 72-count indictment that grand jurors handed up at U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

The indictment explains that Hamdan, Mousa and a third unidentified person fell under scrutiny nearly 10 years ago, when federal immigration investigators arrested a foreign-born employee of a Brothers in Harvey who did not have the authorization required to work in the United States.

The agency housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement met with Hamdan shortly after the employee’s July 24, 2009, arrest and served him with a notice that they would audit whether his workers were eligible to work in the nation.

But Hamdan ended up admitting in 2011 that he and Brothers had run afoul of laws governing employment eligibility, including requirements to prepare and retain accurate documents known as I-9 forms.

I-9 forms involve providing certain forms of identification, such as Social Security Numbers, establishing that a person has permission to be in the U.S. and can work legally.

Nonetheless, during a one-year period beginning in November 2012, ICE arrested three more foreign-born workers of Brothers stores on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

That triggered another employment eligibility audit that showed Brothers had run afoul of the law, according to the 16-page indictment from Friday.

Meanwhile, among other things, Hamdan and Mousa allegedly used cash to both pay undocumented workers as well as supplement the paychecks of their managers, transactions that were recorded in internal reports and later reviewed by investigators.

But Hamdan and Mousa then declined to report those cash payments to people who prepared their tax returns, reducing the amount of taxes they would have to pay to the government and drawing the attention of the Internal Revenue Service, the feds alleged.

It all culminated in Friday’s indictment.

The indictment charges both Hamdan and Mousa with one count of conspiracy to harbor, encourage and induce illegal immigrants; one count of plotting to defraud the U.S.; 49 counts of failure to withhold, account for and pay over taxes; and 21 counts of aiding as well as assisting the preparation of a false tax returns.

Hamdan and Mousa face years of prison if convicted.

Their arraignment is set for April 16. Attempts to contact the Brothers chain, which is renowned for its fried chicken, were unsuccessful Friday.

Hamdan's brother, Omar, was once involved in running a gasoline station in Gentilly.

The charges against Hamdan and Mousa come shortly after Somphon Chiwabandit and his Sticky Rice Thai Cuisine in Covington pleaded guilty to harboring and unlawfully employing immigrants in the country illegally in a similar case. Chiwabandit and the restaurant await sentencing.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria said it had to "part ways" with a number of its staffers in New Orleans who had turned in the documents required for employment but couldn't correct discrepancies that ICE identified in that paperwork during an I-9 audit.

Such audits pre-date Donald Trump's presidency, though his administration has stepped up their pace.