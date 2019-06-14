Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain walked out the parish jail about 1 p.m. Friday, after three nights behind bars in the wake of his arrest by State Police on six counts of sex crimes.

Strain, 56, was jailed Tuesday afternoon after a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated incest, as well as a count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

There are four separate victims, all of whom were juveniles when the alleged crimes took place.

Bond for the former sheriff, who left office in 2016 after two decades, was set at $400,000. The property bond that secured the release was posted by cousin William "Bilbo" Strain, the son of late state Rep. Bill Strain and owner of Stranco, a solid waste management company in Abita Springs.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Man who has accused former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain of molestation arrested on drug charges Mark Finn, an Abita Springs man who has accused former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain of molesting him as a child, is back in jail fol…

Check back for updates