An unidentified person is dead after crashing into a tree on Fish Hatchery Road near Lacombe Thursday afternoon, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Investigators said the person was driving south on Fish Hatchery Road when their 2005 Honda Accord left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Investigators said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but speed and roadway conditions are believed to be factors in the crash. The driver's identity will be released after positive identification by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office. 

