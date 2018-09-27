An unidentified person is dead after crashing into a tree on Fish Hatchery Road near Lacombe Thursday afternoon, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Investigators said the person was driving south on Fish Hatchery Road when their 2005 Honda Accord left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Investigators said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but speed and roadway conditions are believed to be factors in the crash. The driver's identity will be released after positive identification by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.