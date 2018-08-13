New Orleans police on Monday said they had nabbed 71 street-level drug dealers and had warrants to capture another 54 to cap off a two-month undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Summer Heat,” WWL-TV reported.

Officials said the crackdown is a response to citizen complaints about narcotics peddling in their neighborhoods and cited the links between drugs and violent crime.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said his agency received help from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshal’s Service when suspects began being rounded up last week. Though Harrison said those arrested are not high-powered kingpins, he argued that street-level dealers are often more visible and volatile than those in charge of more sophisticated groups.

Harrison said the round-up is part of the reason why this year’s crime statistics through June are down by more than 2 percent over the same time frame last year. Particularly, murder was down about 4 percent – from 94 in 2017 to 90 this year – while shooting incidents and shooting victims were down roughly 37 percent, Harrison said.

Read WWL-TV's full report here.

+2 10 state troopers to boost NOPD's numbers again this summer Louisiana State Police will be loaning 10 troopers to the New Orleans Police Department to help prevent a summertime crime spike, officials sa…