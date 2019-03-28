The number of drug overdose deaths in New Orleans essentially held steady in 2018, remaining at the elevated level it reached in 2016 amid the national opioid epidemic, according to Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office.
But the data also show the increasing reach of fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid.
Last year, 208 people died from accidental drug overdoses, down 5 percent from the 219 overdose deaths in 2017 and 211 in 2016.
That was the year the city saw a huge jump, with overdose deaths rocketing up by 129 percent over 2015.
The vast majority of the overdose victims – 81 percent – tested positive for opioids, according to the Coroner’s Office. That figure held more or less steady with the previous two years.
While the number of fatal drug overdoses involving opioids was basically level, the data show an increasing number of fatal overdoses involved the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Nearly two-thirds of those who died and had opioids in their system tested positive for fentanyl. That was up from about half the previous year, and less than one-third in 2016.