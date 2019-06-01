Police in New Orleans on Saturday arrested men at the center of two shooting incidents that occurred within 17 hours Thursday and Friday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

Eric Kullander — a 46-year-old New Orleans man who was driving the wrong way and failed to stop on command before a Louisiana State Police trooper shot him about 7 p.m. Thursday — faces counts of forcefully resisting an officer, aggravated flight from law enforcement, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving against traffic on a one-way roadway.

State Police on Saturday said Kullander was arrested when he was discharged from the hospital after his bullet wound was treated.

They stopped short of accusing him of intentionally attempting to strike any pedestrians on New Orleans’ most famous entertainment drag. They have not said whether they believe Kullander was drunk or otherwise impaired at the time.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Police Department officers booked 54-year-old Christopher Doty on counts of aggravated second-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet following the shooting at midday Friday of a 32-year-old woman who was working at Mango Mango Daiquiris, a few feet from where Kullander was shot.

The spasm of bloodshed on Bourbon began when troopers spotted Kullander — in a Kia Forte — turning onto the often-crowded promenade and heading in the wrong direction.

+10 2 shootings on Bourbon, 17 hours apart, reignite concerns about gunplay on famed street A state trooper shot a motorist driving the wrong way on Bourbon Street on Thursday evening, and a bartender on the same block was shot by a r…

Surveillance video of the incident showed the Forte stopped twice after being approached by two troopers, but it also accelerated twice, causing at least four bystanders to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

A trooper positioned in front of the car for most of the encounter used his hand to rap the hood while apparently shouting for the driver to stop. That trooper eventually fired once through the driver’s side window and struck Kullander in the abdomen, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Paramedics took Kullander to University Medical Center, where he spent nearly two days before being transferred to jail.

State Police, who help the NOPD patrol the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods, said the trooper fired as Kullander headed toward pedestrians and ignored repeated commands to stop.

Online public records indicate that a man with Kullander’s name and age is listed as a vice president of Premium Parking, which manages a number of local parking lots.

Neither Premium nor Kullander could be reached for comment late Saturday.

About noon on Friday, Doty walked up to Mango Mango’s bar and ordered a beer, the NOPD said. An employee recognized Doty as someone who had previously been banned from the place and asked him to leave, prompting him to pull a pistol out of his backpack.

Doty shot the 32-year-old woman employee in the abdomen before fleeing, police said. Paramedics took the woman to University Medical Center for wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Friday’s shooting is not the first time Doty has been accused of acting violently.

He was accused of stabbing a 57-year-old man in the 100 block of Carondelet Street early on Dec. 2, 2017. Police booked him on counts of attempted murder and resisting arrest in that case, but prosecutors later declined to pursue the charges, court records show. It wasn't immediately clear why the charges were dropped.

Additionally, an Orleans Parish jury in 1992 found Doty guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man inside a bar in the Carrollton area two years earlier. He got a 12-year prison sentence but served only three years of it.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal overturned that conviction after Doty's attorney argued that the case against him relied on hearsay that should not have been admissible at his trial, a 1996 article in The Times-Picayune said.

Doty also has previous convictions for burglary and theft, records show.

Bail amounts weren’t immediately available for either man.

The two days of violence brought the number of shootings on Bourbon this year to four.

Shay De St. Germain was fatally shot on May 16 when her ex-boyfriend confronted her and her new boyfriend at Clover Grill in the 900 block of Bourbon, authorities said.

Julie Couvillon was killed Feb. 24 by a stray shot as a security guard fought with a man whom the guard was trying to eject from Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon.

The slayings of De St. Germain and Couvillon each led to quick arrests.

+7 Suspect in Bourbon Street daiquiri shop shooting arrested, NOPD says New Orleans police have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a Bourbon Street bar midday Friday, officials said Saturday.