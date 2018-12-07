New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison, a Landrieu appointee whom Mayor LaToya Cantrell has decided to keep on for the time being, was nearly tapped this year to lead Baltimore’s Police Department – even though he never applied for the job.
Harrison was one search panel’s top choice out of 51 contenders for Baltimore's next police chief after that panel interviewed him in October, the Baltimore Sun first reported.
Although the panel recommended Harrison to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, Pugh ultimately tapped Joel Fitzgerald for the job, she told the Sun. Baltimore's City Council is in the process of confirming Fitzgerald's appointment.
Harrison confirmed his involvement on Friday, saying that he “declined to apply” but “was again approached” and “participated in discussions about my potential interest” in the job.
“While I am humbled to be sought after to lead the Baltimore Police Department, I ultimately asked not to be considered for the position because of my commitment to achieving our goals at NOPD,” he said, before listing the department’s current objectives.
Harrison's flirtation with taking the reins of another major city police department comes at a time when he faces an uncertain future in New Orleans.
Cantrell announced during her mayoral transition that she would open a national search for a new chief, while inviting Harrison to compete. Then, ahead of her May inauguration, she switched course, announcing Harrison was her choice for the job.
Notably, however, she did not make a long-term commitment, saying instead she would come up with benchmarks by which to grade his performance and then decide whether to keep him permanently.
Cantrell’s office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on Harrison's work up until this point.
It is rare for a police chief to survive a mayoral transition in New Orleans, where violent crime is a perennial voter concern.
But Harrison has made major strides, observers say, in reforming a force that is now six years into a consent decree with the federal government aimed at ending longstanding unconstitutional practices. He has also built broad support among business and civil leaders, some of whom were initially lukewarm about his appointment to the top job.
"The New Orleans Police Department, under his leadership, is being viewed as a success story and not the horror story it had been," said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission.
The improvements include dozens of new policies that dictate officer responses to everything from car chases to abandoned boats. Police have also cut down on time spent responding to minor offenses, in order to better respond to violent crime.
The force still struggles with lengthy response times to calls for service in some neighborhoods and the handling of calls related to domestic violence, however.
Harrison, a New Orleans native, rose through the department’s ranks, joining the force at age 22 in 1991 and advancing to a job as commander of the 7th District commander in 2012. That was the last position Harrison held before Landrieu tapped him in 2014 as interim successor, then successor, to former NOPD Chief Ronal Serpas.
A recent University of New Orleans quality of life survey gave Harrison relatively strong marks, finding that more than half of voters approve of his performance.
But Baltimore, apparently, has had him on their radar. Harrison said a group in charge of finding Baltimore’s next police commissioner first approached him in the summer and asked him to consider applying for that job.
He attributed their interest in him to his role as executive board member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a national organization of police chiefs and sheriffs, and his working relationships with several other national professional police groups.
Baltimore, like New Orleans, has high levels of crime and is under a federal consent decree to implement police reforms, members of the panel told the Sun.
“Although I declined to apply, those in charge of the search made Baltimore officials aware of my body of work in New Orleans,” he said.
He said he was approached again in October, while he was attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Orlando. At a hotel near the site of the conference, the panel interviewed him and five other law enforcement officials, after another candidate dropped out. That group then recommended Harrison as its top choice, with Fitzgerald as a second option.
Asked how someone who hadn’t applied ended up going being interviewed by the panel, Pugh, who favored Fitzgerald, told the Sun: “I have no idea.”
Harrison said he eventually decided he wasn't interested in leaving New Orleans. Pugh has since nominated Fitzgerald; Baltimore’s City Council will consider the nomination at its last meeting of the year.
“We still have more work ahead of us if we are to reach our goals and cement the NOPD as the national model of evidence-based policing and data-driven police practices,” Harrison said. “I am proud to continue leading our department in these efforts under Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s leadership.”