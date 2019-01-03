A fire broke out Thursday night in an Irish Channel building that houses a corner grocery, St. Vincent Market, sending a 45-year-old man who lives in a rear apartment to the hospital in critical condition, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said.
Firefighters from a station nearby on Magazine Street reached the blaze at First and Constance streets at 8:56 p.m., four minutes after the dispatch call, he said. The convenience store was locked shut, as was a gate, to a rear apartment, that firefighters struggled to breach. They found the victim in a hallway outside the apartment. A neighbor said the man had lived there a few years.
By the time he was taken away by gurney, the smoldering neighborhood store appeared largely gutted. It had recently undergone renovations under new operators. McConnell said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.