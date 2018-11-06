A 46-year-old physical education teacher and coach at St. Rita School in Harahan remained in jail Tuesday after he was arrested over the weekend for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.
The teacher, Kerner Schaubhut, was arrested late Sunday in Gretna by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker said.
He was booked on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.
A letter sent to parents of St. Rita students Tuesday said Schaubhut was put on paid administrative leave Oct. 3, when the school first learned of the allegations.
The school, which is located on Ravan Avenue off Jefferson Highway, has about 400 students. It is associated with St. Rita Catholic Church.
A spokeswoman for the New Orleans Archdiocese said this was Schaubhut’s first year teaching at the pre-K to 7 school and that he had passed all background checks before his hiring.
The school was not aware of any previous complaints about him, the spokeswoman said, and a search of court records revealed no past criminal filings against Schaubhut.
The spokeswoman said Schaubhut’s official position had been “upper school physical education coach.”
The letter to parents, authored by St. Rita Pastor Steven Bruno and school Principal Miriam Daniel, said: “The school has fully cooperated with the police investigation and will continue to cooperate and support the authorities as this issue moves through the legal process. We pledge to keep you informed of developments as we can."
Walker said he could not share any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.
“Any allegations of misconduct will be investigated thoroughly and acts of impropriety will not be tolerated,” the letter to parents said. “Please join us in prayer for the families directly affected by this issue and for our entire St. Rita Parish and School community.”
Schaubhut is set to have a bail hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Editor's note: This story was changed Nov. 7 to state the accurate date Schaubhut was put on paid administrative leave. That date was Oct. 3.