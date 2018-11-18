No one was harmed after a two-story house went up in flames on McKenna Street in Broadmoor shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department stated.
NOFD said when firefighters arrived at 5520-22 McKenna Street, they found the left side of what appeared to be a two-story home up in flames. A resident standing on the lawn said that everyone was able to get out safely, as well as two dogs.
According to NOFD, a woman and her son living in an area of the house were able to get out on the porch just before the house burst into flames.
A second alarm was called at 10:43 a.m., NOFD stated, to provide rest to firefighters who had been trying to extinguish flames for almost an hour.
The fire continued to spread to different parts of the building before it was put under control at 11:58 a.m., NOFD reported.
The fire started in the living room near the fireplace, according to NOFD. The cause remains under investigation.