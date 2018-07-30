Four New Orleans teens were found guilty Monday of burglarizing a Lakeview woman's car as she was unloading groceries in March, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said.
One of the four teens, Washington Wells, 16, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm after admitting to shooting at the woman during the incident, the DA's office said. He received a maximum sentence of "juvenile life," which means he will remain in juvenile detention until his 21st birthday.
Wells' sentence was handed down by Chief Judge Candice Bates-Anderson after Wells also pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage to property, simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The DA's office said Wells was 15 at the time of the burglary and was accompanied by two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. Their identities remain shielded because they were convicted of crimes that are not considered violent, the DA's Office said.
One of the 15-year-olds pleaded guilty to simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and received a two-year detention sentence. The other 15-year-old was sentenced to probation after pleading to the same charges along with possession of stolen property.
The 16-year-old in the case decided to stand trial Monday and will be sentenced Sept. 18 after being found guilty of simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The four teenagers were driving through Lakeview in a black Audi Q5 SUV that had been reported stolen from Hollygrove the previous day when they spotted the woman unloading groceries from her car in the 900 block of Walker Street.
The woman saw the teens rummaging through her car when she came back outside and yelled for them to stop, causing them to flee with Wells turning back to fire a gunshot in her direction. The shot missed the woman, but penetrated her home. No one was injured in the shooting.