One of two men charged in the deadly shooting of a St. Augustine High School senior in 2015 pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice Tuesday.

Following his plea, Trever J. Mitchell received a seven-year prison sentence from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter, with credit for time he served behind bars awaiting the resolution of his case.

Mitchell’s plea came four days after co-defendant Donovan Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Jawara Givens, 18, and received a 30-year prison sentence from Hunter.

Givens’ family approved of the plea deals, said Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, which otherwise didn’t comment on the case Tuesday.

Givens was shot multiple times June 30, 2015, while inside an SUV in the 6800 block of Lake Kenilworth Drive in New Orleans East. Police quickly arrested Mitchell, now 25, and Williams, 28, and prosecutors later charged both with second-degree murder.

Mitchell and Williams would’ve faced mandatory life imprisonment if they had been convicted of murder. In Mitchell's case, Hunter indicated he would recommend the defendant be imprisoned at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Loved ones remembered Givens as a talented student who dreamed of going to law school and setting up his own firm. He was also described as an avid fisherman and hunter who often took back-country outings with his father.

