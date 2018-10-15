New Orleans’ Civil Service Commission recently upheld the Police Department’s decision last year to demote a sergeant after finding that he harassed women at work with lewd and sexually charged comments.

Rhett Charles – who denied allegations that he asked two women under his command about their favorite sexual position and tried to get one of them to talk about her genitals – can ask the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal to review his case. But one of his attorneys, Donovan Livaccari, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on possible next steps.

According to the 14-page decision from the commission, which reviews the city’s personnel actions, Charles in early 2016 took over supervising the unit in charge of fielding non-emergency calls for assistance.

By that summer, the commission said, he had made inappropriate sexual remarks to two female subordinates. One claimed Charles – after asking her to “pretend” he wasn’t her supervisor – quizzed her about her genitals, the “freakiest” sexual position she had tried, and her willingness to engage in intercourse while menstruating.

NOPD sergeant demoted on accusations he harassed women at work with sexual comments The New Orleans Police Department this week demoted a sergeant after investigators found he harassed women at work with sexual comments.

Among other things, that woman said, Charles invited her over to her house to see him naked, and once remarked that all he saw was “t---ies” after they had moved from a temporary space at the city’s emergency communications center to police headquarters. The woman said the remarks caused her so much anxiety that she missed a significant amount of work.

Meanwhile, a second female subordinate of Charles claimed he once spoke to her about “back breaking” – a reference to enthusiastic intercourse – and also asked her about her favorite sexual position, according to the commission.

Eventually, New Orleans police launched an internal investigation after a male officer expressed concern that Charles had made sexual advances towards employees he supervised.

While testifying at an administrative hearing, one of the women acknowledged she sent a text message to Charles wishing him a “Happy Father’s Day,” the commission added. The other woman admitted she sought Charles out while he worked a security detail at a Drake concert – and he gave “better access to the stage.”

Yet the woman who sent the Father’s Day text said it was simply an attempt to stay in her boss’ good graces. The other woman said Charles made sure to ask her what outfit she planned to wear before the concert occurred.

During his testimony, Charles “strenuously denied” that he made sexualized remarks toward the women or ever asked them about sexual positions, the commission wrote in its Oct. 5 decision. While he admitted he spoke to one of the women about her breasts, he contended she started the conversation and that it was in the context of working out – not sex.

The commission noted that Charles’ testimony differed from a prior interview with an internal investigator assigned to the case. For example, the commission said, he never mentioned working out in the preliminary interview, and he seemed evasive when asked if he had lobbed sexual questions at a female co-worker while on duty.

Charles in November was suspended without pay for one day and demoted to the rank of officer for violating professionalism standards and rules prohibiting workplace harassment. He requested a reversal from the commission.

But the commission determined the women were more credible than Charles. The commission also ruled that the demotion and suspension were appropriate because Charles’ misconduct was severe enough for NOPD to lose “faith in (his) ability to competently lead.”

Commission member Stephen Caputo wrote the ruling, while Chairwoman Michelle Craig and Vice Chairman Ronald McClain concurred.