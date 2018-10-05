A man who died in a New Orleans hospital after an encounter with New Orleans police in the Bywater neighborhood Tuesday had "the presence of [a] minor natural disease", according to preliminary autopsy results from the New Orleans Coroner's Office.

The report also said no significant injuries were found to cause or contribute to 44-year-old Steven Portis' in-custody death, and additional studies are pending including a toxicology report.

Representatives from the NOPD, the Independent Police Monitor and Consent Decree Monitor attended the autopsy, but the FBI declined to send a representative.

Portis was found in the driveway of a home in the 3400 block of Dauphine Street with a knife by three New Orleans police officers responding to 911 calls around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors in the area said Portis could be heard loudly yelling for help and one 911 caller said he tried to force his way into her home and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said officers Ya'ron Pierre, Samuel Schwartz and Jeffrey Harrington responded to the call, and their interaction with Portis was captured on body cameras. Harrison said he expects to release the footage soon.

Harrison said the officers shouted at Portis to drop the knife when they came in contact with him. Portis complied, but continued approaching the officers. He then "made contact" with them and fell to the ground.

None of the officers used force beyond handcuffing Portis, Harrison said, and he kicked at them during the process. Portis stopped breathing after being placed in handcuffs. Officers tried to revive him, using CPR and administering Narcan, but were unable to do so before an ambulance arrived.

Portis' cause and manner of death remain under investigation.