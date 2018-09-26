A Marrero man has been arrested after he allegedly set a fire amid Halloween decorations at a local Walmart.
Jerrold Jackson, 18, was booked on a count of aggravated arson after the fire was set at the business at 4810 Lapalco Boulevard on Sept. 19.
After entering the store about 8:40 a.m., Jackson allegedly wandered about the store for a half-hour, then started a fire that spread among various Halloween items on display. After running from the store, he got into what appeared to be a gold or silver mid-2000s Pontiac Grand Prix, JPSO said.
Deputies continue to seek information on the vehicle he left the scene in. Anyone with information can contact arson detectives at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.