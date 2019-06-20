Even more people came close to losing their lives to a suspected spree killer who fatally shot four people in the New Orleans area since the start of the month, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators have now linked Sean Barrette to roadway shooting attempts on a couple in Kenner on June 5 and a woman in Metairie on June 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and police in Kenner.

None of the three victims were wounded, but the attacks underline the breadth of the allegations against Barrette, a 22-year-old former college football player with a recent history of mental health problems.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto announced Wednesday that Barrette is suspected of a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on June 6, another homicide of a 22-year-old man on a Metairie street on Monday and then a double homicide nearby in Metairie on Tuesday. He was arrested Tuesday night.

Barrette had already been linked to one shooting with no injuries in New Orleans on June 5, Lopinto said. On Thursday, Kenner police said Barrette was suspected of stalking a man and a woman that same day as they drove from Metairie into Kenner on Airline Drive.

Upon realizing that they were being followed, the couple got on Interstate 10 via Williams Boulevard and then exited at Loyola Drive, police said. There, from his car, Barrette allegedly shot the couple’s car multiple times.

The victims fled by heading back to the interstate, police said.

The other newly revealed incident involved a woman who was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near Oaklawn Drive in Metairie about 8:15 p.m. on June 17.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the woman heard noises on the interstate but did not immediately realize that she had been the victim of a shooting. When she returned home she found that her vehicle had been damaged.

Ballistic evidence from the Kenner and Metairie shootings matched the .40-caliber gun found at Barrette's home when he was arrested on Tuesday, investigators said.

Kenner police have also placed Barrette’s car in the area of the attempted shootings on June 5. Detectives on Thursday had obtained a warrant to book Barrette on two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Investigators believe Barrette was randomly picking his victims.

Authorities have noted that Barrette was involuntarily committed to the care of mental health doctors twice in the past six months but haven't yet discovered anything else that could possibly explain his alleged actions.

