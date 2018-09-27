Louisiana State Police on Thursday arrested five former deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and 16 inmates at the parish jail in connection with allegations of a rape and a beating at the jail.
The incidents occurred between July 26 and Sept. 5, according to State Police.
The investigation began when Washington Parish Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal heard about the assaults and contacted the FBI and State Police, according to a news release from State Police.
The five deputies arrested in the incident — Frank Smith, 22, of Ponchatoula; Elliot Smith, 21, of Mandeville; Austin Rogers, 19, of Franklinton; Pam Willis, 48, of Tylertown, Mississippi; and John Donaldson, 29, of Franklinton — have all been fired. All were booked on malfeasance in office.
Frank Smith faces additional counts of aggravated second-degree battery and second-degree battery. Elliot Smith faces an additional count of aggravated second-degree battery and Rogers faces a count of being a principal to aggravated second-degree battery.
Two inmates — Samuel White, 19, and Toby Walker, 38, both of Bogalusa — were booked on counts of first-degree rape and simple battery.
While officials have revealed few details about the jail rape, the allegations released Thursday appear to match those described in a recent WVUE-TV report. The station quoted the mother of a man being held in the Washington Parish jail on a charge of identity theft, who said her son had been raped by more than one inmate as guards looked on and "laughed and cheered."
The station did not identify the victim or his mother, but it said that Seal had called the mother and apologized for what had happened.
Another 14 inmates will be booked with simple battery, authorities said.
In a statement, Seal thanked the FBI and State Police for their “thorough investigative work.”
State Police asked that anyone with additional information about the incidents call detectives at (985) 542-4182.