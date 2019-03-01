The New Orleans coroner on Friday formally identified a man who was found stabbed to death in a Treme hotel room as a prominent Pennsylvania jeweler who was visiting the city.

The coroner said 62-year-old Patrick Murphy died from sharp-force injuries. His body was discovered about noon Thursday at the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Street.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Megan Hall in connection with Murphy's killing.

James Brooks, whose mother owns the hotel, said he reviewed surveillance footage where Murphy was spotted entering the hotel with the woman police have identified as Hall about 2 a.m. Thursday. She left alone about two hours later.

Hall is wanted on second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

She appears to have a single arrest in Orleans Parish, according to court records.

In April 2012, a detective arrested her at the Sheraton Hotel on Canal Street on a misdemeanor prostitution charge. Police said she offered to perform sex acts for $250 after advertising herself on Backpage.com.

Hall, of Mumford, Tennessee, pleaded guilty at her arraignment and received a suspended sentence.

Meanwhile, a woman with the same date of birth who's listed as Magen Hall has prostitution arrests from 2015 and 2018 in Harris County, Texas.

Murphy owned Murphy Jewelers in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. According to the local Morning Call newspaper, the longtime family-owned business is one of the most prominent in the area.

Murphy was visiting New Orleans with his wife Kim, according to a friend who spoke to the paper.