A 16-year old was riding his bike at the corner of Forshey and Leonidas streets Saturday afternoon when he was shot three times.
The victim was approached by a man who attempted to pull him off the bike, according to the New Orleans Police Department's Major Offense Log. The man then took out a firearm and shot the victim three times.
The suspect fled on foot toward Earhart Blvd. before heading off in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services. He is in stable condition, according to NOPD.
