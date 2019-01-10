One firefighter was hurt while battling a two-alarm fire at an Uptown home early Thursday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of State Street about 1 a.m. with the multi-home building already "fully involved" with smoke and fire.
As one firefighter entered through a hole into the garage of the home, he stepped into an area of scalding hot water and suffered minor burns to his leg. He was treated by EMS and remained on the scene.
All three units in the home were occupied at the time, but none of the five residents were hurt. All five residents were displaced.
Firefighters said they believed the fire began on the first floor of the home before spreading to the second.
The fire was brought under control after a little more than an hour, the cause of which remains under investigation.