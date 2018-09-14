The rash of convertible car tops being sliced open as pungent, damaging liquids are poured through the openings continues to spread, according to one Uptown woman.
A security camera outside Rebecca Conwell’s home recorded what appeared to be a man cutting the soft top on her orange BMW about 5 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood near the corner of Prytania and Lyons streets. Ignoring the car’s blaring alarm, he then poured a thick, caustic substance resembling deer urine – used by hunters to lure prey – into the car and fled, said Conwell, who once served as the economic development senior adviser for former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Conwell said the vandalism caused at least thousands of damages to her car – the substance stuck to her seat and couldn’t be removed, and it smelled so bad a tow truck driver refused to get into the vehicle before hauling it away.
“He told me, ‘If you want it in neutral before I tow it, you’re going to have to do it yourself,’” Conwell said.
She filed a police report and planned to give investigators her security camera clip as well as one showing the vandal approaching her property on a bicycle.
Conwell said re-watching the clip of the vandalism was hard. “You don’t drive a car like that if (the vehicle) doesn’t matter to you,” she said.
Conwell was dismayed to learn later Friday that she wasn’t the only person affected by that kind of act. After posting about the incident on the social media network Nextdoor, one woman replied that the same thing had happened to her about a month ago. Another also said her daughter experienced the same thing Thursday night, Conwell said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Early last month, WWL-TV reported that the New Orleans Police Department was investigating a series of similar incidents in the Uptown area dating back to July. One woman told the station someone had poured what appeared to be liquid from the bottom of a portable bathroom through the sliced-open top of her convertible.
Police didn’t immediately comment on Conwell’s case Friday. They had previously asked anyone with information to call them at 504-658-6020.