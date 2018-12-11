A two day manhunt for the man accused of shooting and wounding a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy ended at the New Orleans bus station Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Tyronne Louis, 38, was arrested at the Union Passenger Terminal on Loyola Avenue in New Orleans' Central Business District at about 7:15 a.m., awaiting a bus out of town, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

A reward offer generated a tip informing authorities that Louis had a bus ticket out of town, Lopinto said. A U.S. Marshals task force of uniformed and plainclothes officers then positioned themselves at the bus station.

Though the task force had practiced some tactical exercises in case Louis tried to escape, Louis surrendered peacefully when confronted, Lopinto said. He did not have the gun allegedly used Sunday night to shoot Deputy Christopher "Charlie" Haislup, and deputies had not found the weapon as of Tuesday morning.

Deputies intended to book Louis on counts of attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and as a fugitive from probation and parole officers.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Additionally, he faces counts of domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident with his girlfriend that eventually resulted in the shooting of Haislup. He is also accused of the same crimes in an unrelated warrant obtained by police in New Orleans, Lopinto said.

Investigators said Louis shot Haislup, an 11-year veteran, at a Metairie hotel around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Haislup, who was hit in the elbow and leg, was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition.

Lopinto said the shooting occurred when deputies responded to a fight between Louis and his girlfriend at the Wyndham Garden New Orleans Airport hotel on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

One deputy was questioning the woman while Haislup took Louis outside to speak with him about the situation. Louis then began running, repeatedly firing a .45-caliber gun at Haislup as the deputy chased him, Lopinto said.

The manhunt for Louis involved Louisiana State Police, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which Lopinto referred to as "a small army."

The local chapter of Crimestoppers had also announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to charges being filed against Louis.

Lopinto said Louis' giving up without resisting wasn't guaranteed. He has been accused of a prior shooting.

Authorities said Louis shot his girlfriend’s sister’s husband in the stomach outside a house in Bridge City while the two women argued over a phone in May 2004.

He was later charged in the case and pleaded guilty in 2005 to aggravated battery. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a gun though he was prohibited from doing so due to a robbery conviction in New Orleans a few years beforehand.

Louis received a 15-year prison sentence as a result, court records show.

In April 2014, he was transferred to federal custody and recommended for anger management classes, according to court records and state corrections officials.

Louis served federal prison time because the 2004 shooting violated the supervised release he was given after a guilty plea in New Orleans federal court in a 2002 felon in possession of a firearm case.

Records show Louis completed his federal sentence in September 2015. Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Louis then ended up under the supervision of state probation and parole officers, an arrangement that wasn't supposed to end until May.

However, he failed to report to those officers. Officials obtained a warrant to arrest him over that violation, which is known as absconding, Pastorick said.

Now that he's been captured in Haislup's shooting, authorities will likely move to revoke Louis’ supervised release, which would prevent him from posting bail and getting out of jail in the deputy’s attack.

"This was not a person that was by any means a non-violent offender," Lopinto said. "He was a violent offender — and often.

"He’s been given a chance once before ... to come out on parole and clean up his life, and he obviously chose not (to) do that. I hope that we can make sure to put him away for a long time, and you know what? He can sit around and think about it."

Haislup is expected to recover. But the married father of a 2-year-old boy and eight-week-old girl was set to undergo surgery this week to repair damage in his leg, Lopinto said.

