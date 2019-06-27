A man was fatally shot in the Dillard neighborhood Thursday night, New Orleans police said.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Police reported it around 10:19 p.m.

It was the second fatal shooting of Thursday evening, after police also reported a man was shot to death in the 11000 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East's Little Woods neighborhood around 9 p.m.

