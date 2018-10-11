Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man in Houma who is accused of a killing in Kenner seven months ago.
Lanard Lavigne, 22, faces a count of second-degree murder in the March 14 slaying of 36-year-old Kerwin Connor in the 300 block of Clemson Place. His younger brother, 19-year-old Lance Lavigne, was also arrested Wednesday morning on allegations that he helped his brother evade police.
Kenner police said Detective Nick Engler recently learned about Lanard Lavigne’s whereabouts and then coordinated with a U.S. Marshals task force to capture him. Aside from murder, Lavigne faces counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police said they arrested two men accused of robbing three businesses in separate cases that unfolded between Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Joseph Payne, 21, and another unidentified man allegedly stormed into a Magnolia Meat Market in the 900 block of North Broad Street on the edge of Treme about 11 p.m. and stole items from behind the counter at gunpoint, police said. Payne was caught with the help of a police dog, who also helped find the guns he and his accomplice used, police said. The accomplice fled.
Meanwhile, Hao Luu, 31, is accused of robbing Waffle Houses at the 5800 block of Read Boulevard and the 11900 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans about 4:50 a.m. and 5:10 a.m. after flashing a gun to employees, police said. Police said officers caught Luu as he was leaving the second hold-up, and he had a pistol illegally tucked into his waistband.
• A man snatched a purse off a 27-year-old woman’s shoulder as she stepped out of a building in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in St. Roch about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The robber fled. The victim was accompanied by another 27-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.
• New Orleans police on Thursday said they have arrested an 18-year-old man named Donny Maxwell in connection with the thefts of two cars last month as well as several burglaries a little more than a week ago in Algiers. Three others are accused of being accomplices.
Maxwell is accused of possessing two cars that were reported stolen in separate incidents on Five Oaks Drive on Sept. 28 and Alix Street the following day. He was also booked with eight car break-ins reported the early morning of Oct. 3 in the 2600 block of Comet Street, 2700 block of Comet, 2700 block of Gallinghouse Street, 4400 block of Vixen Street, 2300 block of Prancer Street and 3200 block of Idaho Street.
Police arrested Maxwell in the 3000 block of Copernicus Street on Tuesday. Kenneth McMillan, 17; a 16-year-old boy; and a 14-year-old boy were also booked in connection with some of the incidents in the case.
• New Orleans police released surveillance images of a man suspected of an Oct. 4 attempted hold-up in the 200 block of South Saratoga Street as well as of another man accused of snatching money away from the cash register of a Subway in the 3500 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
• An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday indicted a man on first-degree rape charges after a DNA test linked him to the assault of a woman in the Irish Channel 22 years ago.
Roland Butler, 45, faces two counts of rape in the indictment, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said. Butler would receive mandatory life sentence if convicted of either charge.
The case centers on the rape of a woman about 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Toledano Street on April 5, 1996, Cannizzaro's office said.
• An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday charged Kierston Johnson, 52, with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the killing of her Upper 9th Ward neighbor Jessica May-Orr on July 8, the DA's Office said. She faces mandatory lifetime imprisonment if convicted of murder in the killing in the 1900 block of Port Street.
• Kendall Celestine, 21, pleaded guilty to plotting to deal heroin as well as gun violations, federal prosecutors in New Orleans said Thursday.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.