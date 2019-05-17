Production of a short-form film series will affect traffic in parts of Central City for five days starting Monday, May 20, according to New Orleans city officials.
City officials encourage Central City residents and businesses to prepare for traffic detours from May 20-May 24 as the series #FREERAYSHAWN is filmed from sunrise to sunset.
The 1600 and 1700 blocks of South Rampart Street and the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Euterpe Street will see full closures during filming. The 1600 and 1700 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard will see traffic holds of 1-3 minutes. Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputies will be on-site to maintain vehicular and pedestrian traffic safely.
Scenes scheduled for shooting will resemble a hostage situation managed by police forces.
Residents and businesses with any concerns are asked to contact Ashley Bunge of the Locations Department at 504-224-2225.