A New Orleans bounce rapper whose profanity-laced song about sex went viral on social media two years ago was arrested in St. Bernard Parish this week after she allegedly put her 5-year-old child in a ride-sharing vehicle alone and instructed the driver to take the minor to school.
Reiona Oliver, 27, faces a count of child desertion after the ride-sharing service driver instead brought the juvenile to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a statement Thursday.
While the Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm Oliver’s artist name, her picture and date of birth match those of GameOva Reedy, whose Instagram page counts nearly a quarter-million followers.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Oliver summoned a ride-sharing service to a home in the 1000 block of East St. Avide Street in Chalmette and put her child in the car when the driver arrived. She then told the driver to take the child to a school in New Orleans, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver said he couldn’t do that unless Oliver accompanied the child, but she allegedly made clear she wouldn’t be going along. Oliver then went into the home and wouldn’t come back out, so the driver took the child to a Sheriff’s Office substation in Arabi, the agency said.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies later booked Oliver on the child-desertion count as well as outstanding traffic warrants from Jefferson Parish.
In Louisiana, child desertion is a misdemeanor that can carry up to six months in prison.
Oliver’s bounce rap performances won her a backing of more than 247,000 followers on the social media platform Instagram.
She is perhaps best known for a freestyle song in which she raps about the things she would do in return for intense, pleasurable intercourse. It spurred a social media challenge in which hip-hop celebrities did their own versions of the freestyle.
Superstars such as Cardi B, Erykah Badu and Tiffany Haddish all participated in the challenge, according to an article published by TMZ.