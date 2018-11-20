At least 100 people surrounded the scene in the Lower Garden District where a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.
A bicycle lay on the ground near where onne man was shot in the chest, the view of his body blocked off outside a Shell Station near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and St. James streets. The shooting was first reported about 3:52 p.m.
#NOPD investigate a fatal shooting at Tchoupitoulas and St. James Street. @theadvocateno pic.twitter.com/3rrnsbHWgb— Sophia Germer (@SophiaGermer) November 20, 2018
At least 13 police cones, typically used to mark shell casings, were placed on the ground at the scene.
Just after 4:30 p.m. a woman in a blue shirt rushed forward amid the chaotic screen and screamed that her cousin had been killed.
"Every day he comes here," she said, "and he get killed."
A couple of men were pacing back and forth and yelling at onlookers.
Friends and family of the victim were shouting at police. One man said “I’m going to do your jobs for you.” The people on scene declined to give their names.
Members of a construction crew nearby said they heard 10 to 12 shots, but none saw the shooting take place. The gas station was marked off with police tape. At one point a man rushed toward and attempted to go over the tape, but he was rebuffed by police.
Police have not yet identified the victim in the shooting.
Information from The Advocate staff reporter Della Hasselle was used in this report.