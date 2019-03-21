The owner of a New Orleans salon that caught fire after a fatal crash left two dead and six injured Wednesday evening said she was still trying to process the "nightmare" that occurred just hours earlier.

Beverly Smith, who co-owns the 38-year-old salon at the edge of the Broadmoor neighborhood with her husband, John, said the shop was a community meeting place. Her husband had even provided meals for friends and customers there.

“It’s like a nightmare. I’m still asleep. I don’t even want to look at it,” she said, standing outside the burned-up salon Thursday morning.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Two people were killed in the crash that occurred near the intersection of South White Street and Washington Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Six people were hurt, including one woman who was badly burned. Smith identified the woman as a customer.

The crash happened after New Orleans police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at Toledano and South Derbigny streets that matched the description of one that had been stolen, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

+19 2 dead, 6 injured after speeding car barrels into Washington Avenue hair salon, setting off blaze Two people were killed and six others were hospitalized after a speeding vehicle barreled headlong into a building at Washington Avenue and So…

But the vehicle refused to stop and sped off. Ferguson said Wednesday night that he believes his officers — part of a proactive patrol task force — then turned off their lights and sirens and stopped following the vehicle, in line with NOPD policy banning high-speed chases in most cases.

A short time later, however, the officers noticed smoke in the air and realized the car had crashed into a building housing a hair salon at 4125 Washington Ave., nearly two miles from Toledano and South Derbigny.

The vehicle had struck other cars as well. Two people in the fleeing vehicle were killed.

Smith said the people in the car were "very young" and was praying for the injured and the workers who are now unemployed.

“Young kids do stuff like that. I can’t blame them because they’re young. I feel bad for their parents,” she said.

Information from The Advocate staff reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas was used in this report.

Check back for updates.