Two separate robberies early occurred early Sunday morning in New Orleans, resulting in a stolen Rolex watch for one victim.
The first robbery happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Poydras St. The victim was stuck in the back of the head and fell to the ground, according to a New Orleans Police Department report. After the subsequent struggle, the suspects took the victims Rolex and fled.
Another robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Burgundy St. at 4:10 a.m. Suspects threatened to cut the two victims with a box cutters, ultimately obtaining the victims' wallet and purse.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.