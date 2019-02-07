New Orleans police have jailed Morgan Rothe-Skinner, 26, on a count of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in the French Quarter on Wednesday night.

A woman called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday to report that her “grandson (had) murdered her stepson” at a home in the 600 block of Burgundy, according to dispatch recordings. The caller also said her grandson had “held her hostage” but she was able to escape and was waiting for officers at the corner of Toulouse and Burgundy streets.

When police arrived they met the caller and were able to get the man inside, presumably Rothe-Skinner, to surrender. When officers searched the home, they found a second man who appeared to have been stabbed to death, police said.

Public records suggest Rothe-Skinner's family, which has ties to Oklahoma, owns the home on Burgundy.

He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted on murder charges.

