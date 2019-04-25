A former Waggaman elementary school teacher was booked Thursday on allegations that he made two 8-year-old girls fondle his groin, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said.
Anthony Prejean, 36, who taught at Live Oak Manor Elementary School, resigned earlier this month after school system officials began investigating allegations against him. He surrendered Thursday with his attorney but made no statement, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
The allegations against Prejean, who lives in Chalmette, were reported to school officials in early April and were passed on to the Sheriff's Office. Prejean is accused of taking the students' hands and placing them against his groin outside his clothes before moving their hands up and down, Rivarde said. Other students were present when the acts occurred, but were apparently unable to see what was going on, Rivarde said.
Prejean was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
In a note sent to parents of students at the school, officials said the district "immediately" began investigating Prejean when the allegation against him was reported to Live Oak. Live Oak officials then forwarded the findings of their investigation to the Sheriff's Office and pledged to "cooperate with (authorities) through the duration of this investigation."
"Our social workers will support students by offering counseling sessions on campus," said the note from the school's principal, Myrtle Weber. "I am deeply saddened by this incident, and am available to meet with you."
Prejean's attorney could not be reached for comment.
In Louisiana, convictions of indecent behavior involving adults who are at least 18 and children who are younger than 13 can carry between two and 25 years in prison.