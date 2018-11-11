Two people — one man and one woman — were shot Sunday afternoon in West End, the New Orleans Police Department reported shortly after 3 p.m.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 400 block of N O Hammond Highway.
More to come.
Two people — one man and one woman — were shot Sunday afternoon in West End, the New Orleans Police Department reported shortly after 3 p.m.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 400 block of N O Hammond Highway.
More to come.
Follow Nick Reimann on Twitter, @nicksreimann.