A Gretna doctor was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to prescribing oxycodone in exchange for money in November, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Wayne Jerome Celestine, 58, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and serve three years on probation by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo. As part of his plea agreement in November, Celestine will also forfeit more than $1 million in seized currency, investment accounts and negotiable instruments and more than $1 million in seized vehicles, residences and commercial properties.

Celestine's pain clinic in Gretna, Integrity Pain Management Clinic, was raided in February 2018 by federal agents amongst suspicion he had been running a "pill mill" out of his office, accepting only cash for years and doling out "large quantities" of prescription pills to patients who traveled from hours away and paid up.

Celestine was not arrested during the raid, but did surrender his license to distribute controlled substances. He made nearly $14 million from the "pill mill operation" between 2008 and 2018, the DEA said in a news release after the raid. The DEA began investigating Celestine in late 2013 after receiving information that the doctor had been "structuring" his cash deposits to avoid federal reporting requirements.

Celestine was later arrested on April 30, 2018 on charges of distribution of controlled substances. He pushed back against the charges in May 2018, claiming agents misled a federal judge about his clinic and "callously disregarded" his rights when they seized eight bank accounts they said contained proceeds from illegal drug sales.