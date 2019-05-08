A 19-year-old man was charged in three carjackings in Gentilly over the past year, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Kentrell Lockett, 19, is charged in carjackings in the 6000 block of Painters Street on May 14, 2018, the 4700 block of Music Street on April 15, 2019 and in the 3700 block of Clematis Street on April 21, 2019.
All three of the drivers who were carjacked were women, prosecutors said. In the first two incidents there were children inside the cars, according to the DA. Prosecutors said Lockett removed an infant in a car seat from the vehicle and placed it on the sidewalk in the first incident, and in the second incident ordered two children out of the car by threatening to shoot them.
Lockett was also charged with other offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm.
In other cases:
• A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who smuggled drugs and tobacco into the Orleans Parish Prison in 2015 received probation after pleading guilty on Wednesday.
Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson sentenced Rubin Robertson, 31, to three years of probation.
Robertson pleaded guilty as charged to malfeasance in office and four counts of distribution of marijuana. Prosecutors had agreed to dismiss other charges as part of a plea deal but sentencing was left up to the judge.
Investigators said he delivered contraband to an inmate six times in March and April 2015, receiving $500 payments each time.
• Prosecutors said a handyman received a 25-year sentence for kidnapping one of his clients in an attempt to rob her bank account on Wednesday.
Clarence Cobbs, 57, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and second-degree kidnapping under an agreement with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office which guaranteed his sentence.
Prosecutors said Cobbs kidnapped a woman from her house on Chimney Wood Lane on Dec. 18, 2016 and drove her to an ATM before she managed to escape.
"Given the age of this defendant, we agreed a 25-year sentence was sufficient to spare the victim the additional trauma of a trial while also ensuring no one else will be harmed by this dangerous individual," District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.
• A man pleaded guilty to raping one young child and sexually assaulting another while on probation in New Orleans in 2017 on Wednesday, Cannizzaro's office said.
Enoch James received a 35-year prison sentence as part of a plea deal motivated by a desire to spare his victims of having to testify in open court, according to Cannizzaro's office.
• Police on Wednesday said they had arrested Nicholas Davis, 25, in connection with an attempted residential break-in in the 4500 block of Werner Drive that was reported about 11:10 a.m. Sunday.