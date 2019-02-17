A 25-year-old man who waited two days to go to a hospital after he was shot didn’t call police and doesn’t know where the shooting happened, NOPD reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man said he was walking near the 1000 block of Canal Street on Friday when he heard gunshots.

He then realized he’d been shot while driving home to Covington, NOPD reported, at which point he poured peroxide on the wound.

He decided to go to the hospital after the wound started to swell, police said.