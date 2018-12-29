New Orleans police are seeking three people for questioning in connection with a homeless man's stabbing death early Saturday morning.

The three men, shown in short surveillance footage while checking their phones, are sought for questioning but are not currently wanted in the man's death, the NOPD said.

Police officers and state troopers found the victim while responding to a call of a cutting about 4:10 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Dauphine streets. He was lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities didn’t release the victim’s name but confirmed his last known address was a homeless shelter.

They didn’t identify any suspects or discuss a potential motive in the killing, which was at least the fifth this year in the police district including the French Quarter.

The other four slayings in 2018 have all been classified as solved by police. Officials asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas