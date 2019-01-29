Police stock photo
Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One person was taken to the hospital by private convenience after reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD said the person was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. The 25-year-old male left the hospital without seeking medical treatment or identifying who they are but later returned around 6:47 a.m.

The shooting is being classified as aggravated battery by shooting and investigators are searching for those involved.

No other information is currently available.

View comments