One person was taken to the hospital by private convenience after reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said the person was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. The 25-year-old male left the hospital without seeking medical treatment or identifying who they are but later returned around 6:47 a.m.
The shooting is being classified as aggravated battery by shooting and investigators are searching for those involved.
No other information is currently available.