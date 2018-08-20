A man was shot in the leg early Sunday after showing up $80 short to a drug deal, according to New Orleans police.
Police later booked the victim’s alleged drug dealer, 39-year-old Travis Housey, on a count of second-degree battery.
Housey and the victim allegedly met in the 4700 block of Pontchartrain Boulevard in the Dixon neighborhood so that the victim could buy $100 worth of illicit drugs. But the victim only had $20, and Housey shot a gun at the victim’s car door as he drove away, police wrote in documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
Bullets hit the victim near his right knee and in his right hand, and he drove to the 700 block of Oaklawn Drive in Metairie to call authorities before being taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.
From the victim’s statement, police determined where the shooter lived in the 4700 block of Pontchartain. Records showed Housey lived there, and the victim picked a picture of him out from a photographic line-up of potential suspects, police said.
Police raided Housey’s home on Sunday evening and found numerous illegal drugs and pharmaceuticals, including heroin, marijuana and codeine.
Police said Housey had also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery in 2011, which meant he was prohibited from possessing a gun. Aside from battery, Housey was also arrested on counts of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, and allegations of drug dealing.
Housey was due to make his first appearance in court on Monday morning.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg multiple times about 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Mandeville and Marais streets in St. Roch, New Orleans police said. The victim took a private ride to the hospital.
• About 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Decatur Street in the French Quarter, a 50-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by another man who approached him demanding money, New Orleans police said. The victim ran into a nearby business for help while the robber fled.
• About 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, two men were fighting when one of them was stabbed multiple times, New Orleans police said. The attacker fled, and the victim was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.
• Ronald Lathers, 30, is wanted on allegations that he broke into a woman’s home in Central City, slapped her in the face and pointed a gun at her about 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 15, New Orleans police said. Lathers also allegedly grabbed her cellphone and fled in a silver vehicle during the incident in the 2100 block of Baronne Street.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Lathers in April 2017 on accusations that he punched his baby’s mother as well as the child during a fight over custody in LaPlace. It is unclear how that case was resolved.