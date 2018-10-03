New Orleans Police Department has arrested Michael Angeletta as a suspect in a 2014 homicide in the sixth district after being named as a suspect earlier Wednesday, according to a press release from Police Superintendent Michael S. Harrison.
Officers apprehended Angeletta at the intersection of Carondelet and Common Streets.
The homicide occurred March 4, 2018 at the 1300 block of Port of Orleans Place, or Mardi Gras World, Harrison said in the release. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot. Both of the men died from their injuries.
Angeletta, 35, will be booked for second degree murder in connection with the incident.