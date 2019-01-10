A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday evening in New Orleans' Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street. The boy was taken to an area hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown.

The shooting marks the second time in two days that a juvenile was shot in New Orleans. Wednesday night, a 9-year-old boy was shot in the foot while inside of a home in Treme.

More to come.

