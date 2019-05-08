A man was stabbed early Wednesday morning in the French Quarter as he attempted to fight off another person who was trying to steal his wallet, New Orleans police said.
The stabbing occurred about 5:29 a.m. in the 200 block of Royal Street.
Police said someone approached the man and attempted to grab his wallet. The man began "striking" the other person, NOPD said. The pair fell to the ground and the robbery suspect cut the man in the back and on both wrists, the report said, before he fled toward Canal Street.
Police taped off several blocks in the French Quarter while they investigated and collected evidence from the scene.@WWLTV pic.twitter.com/MzO9z5SsNu— Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) May 8, 2019
The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition was not immediately available.
Check back for updates.