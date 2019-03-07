Two men were robbed, and another was stabbed in multiple incidents across New Orleans since Wednesday morning, according to NOPD reports.
The first incident occurred about 12:56 p.m. at the ednge of the Marigny. A 33-year-old man said he was walking on St. Claude Avenue toward Frenchmen Street when a man approached from behind and struck him in the back the head, according to an NOPD report. The man said he fell to the ground, and the other man put a foot or knee on his shoulder and took a wallet and cell phone from his pockets. The man then fled the scene with the stolen possessions in an unknown direction, according to the report.
On Wednesday evening a 24-year-old man said he was in a verbal argument with a woman in Algiers, which then turned physical before she stabbed him. The incident occurred about 9:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hendee Street, according to an NOPD report. The man said he and 32-year-old woman identified as Chabreel Causey were fighting over a backpack before she reached inside and grabbed a knife, which she then stabbed him with. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and Causey was arrested on scene. Causey was booked with a single count of aggravated battery by cutting.
Early Thursday morning a 22-year-old man said he went to an unknown person's home in Hollygrove where he was attacked and robbed. The incident occurred about 12:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of Apricot Street, according to an NOPD report. The man said his wallet and other items were stolen. He was transported to a Jefferson Parish hospital for treatment, according to the report.