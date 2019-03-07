NOPD New Orleans police

Two men were robbed, and another was stabbed in multiple incidents across New Orleans since Wednesday morning, according to NOPD reports. 

The first incident occurred about 12:56 p.m. at the ednge of the Marigny. A 33-year-old man said he was walking on St. Claude Avenue toward Frenchmen Street when a man approached from behind and struck him in the back the head, according to an NOPD report. The man said he fell to the ground, and the other man put a foot or knee on his shoulder and took a wallet and cell phone from his pockets. The man then fled the scene with the stolen possessions in an unknown direction, according to the report. 

On Wednesday evening a 24-year-old man said he was in a verbal argument with a woman in Algiers, which then turned physical before she stabbed him. The incident occurred about 9:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hendee Street, according to an NOPD report. The man said he and 32-year-old woman identified as Chabreel Causey were fighting over a backpack before she reached inside and grabbed a knife, which she then stabbed him with. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and Causey was arrested on scene. Causey was booked with a single count of aggravated battery by cutting.

Early Thursday morning a 22-year-old man said he went to an unknown person's home in Hollygrove where he was attacked and robbed. The incident occurred about 12:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of Apricot Street, according to an NOPD report. The man said his wallet and other items were stolen. He was transported to a Jefferson Parish hospital for treatment, according to the report. 

