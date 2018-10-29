The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a "person of interest" in connection with the rapper known as Young Greatness, who authorities said was gunned down early Monday morning in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Elysian Fields Avenue.
Police on Monday afternoon released a photograph of the subject, which showed a black man wearing a cap and a white shirt, and said the department's homicide unit was trying to locate him.
Earlier in the day, NOPD had said officers were searching for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. Monday outside the Waffle House at 2940 Elysian Fields Avenue.
Police said that arriving officers found the victim face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspects took the victim's car after the shooting, NOPD said. The car has since been found as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Young Greatness, born Theodore Jones, was born in New Orleans but had relocated after Hurricane Katrina.
He was best known for his breakout hit "Moolah," which was released in November 2015 via the respected Atlanta record label Quality Control. The song gradually rang up more than 30 million views on YouTube and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In 2017, Young Greatness signed with Cash Money Records, a prominent rap label founded in New Orleans in the 1990s by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and his brother, Ronald “Slim” Williams.
Jones' mother, Jeanine Rose, told WDSU that her son had been in his home town this weekend to attend a funeral. He was Facetiming with his manager when the shooting started in the parking lot of the Waffle House, Rose told the news station.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jones, 34.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts and identity of this person of interest is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brett R. Mathes at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.