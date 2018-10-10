New Orleans police on Wednesday booked two men in the killings of a couple whose bullet-ridden, burned bodies were found in the middle of an Algiers brush fire this summer.

Michael Tyron Robinson, 34, and Kirk Powell, 23, face two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of Gavonte Lampkin and Shantrell Parker, both 20.

At a news conference Wednesday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison declined to discuss a possible motive in the murders of Lampkin and Parker. Robinson and Powell were among a group of men arrested Oct. 3 after police said they raided a home in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane – also in Algiers – and found illicit drugs as well as cash, but it was unclear whether that was related to the double murder investigation.

Lampkin had also previously been targeted twice in shootings that authorities allege involved the same man, Christopher Butler. One of Butler’s co-defendants in one of those cases is Parker’s father, Elijah Favorite.

Yet police also haven’t said whether Favorite's relation to Parker has any significance in the double slaying case.

Lampkin’s killing delayed until November an impending trial centering on one of his non-fatal shootings. Authorities, though, have never said whether they believe Lampkin's and Parker’s murders were carried out to ensure his silence.

Butler’s attorney has said he and his client were confident they were going to beat the charges resulting from the shootings that Lampkin survived.

According to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Wednesday, firefighters battling a blaze in woods near the corner of Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street the night of July 29 found the charred bodies of Lampkin and Parker. Both had been shot, police wrote in the records.

Five hours prior to the grisly discovery, police said they had received a report of gunfire in the 5600 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers, where Lampkin had previously been shot and Parker once lived.

Police as well as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives canvassed that area, finding spent bullet casings among other items, according to the court records. It is unclear whether investigators believe those casings contained the bullets that killed the couple.

Detectives eventually interviewed a witness who claimed Powell and Robinson killed Lampkin and Parker at a home on Tullis. The witness described seeing the victims’ corpses at the home after they had gone into it while Powell and Robinson were already there.

A second witness then allegedly told police Powell had claimed responsibility for killing Parker. And police said a third witness described being told by a relative of Robinson that Robinson had killed both Lampkin and Parker.

Police obtained warrants on Tuesday to make arrests in the case. Powell had not bonded out following his drug arrest in the Oct. 3 raid and was re-booked in the killings while still in jail.

Robinson had bonded out after the drug arrest but was re-jailed Wednesday afternoon.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set Powell’s bail at $1 million on Wednesday afternoon. Robinson was scheduled to make an appearance in front of Blackburn later in the evening.

Both would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

