Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a man accused of robbing dollar stores three separate times on the West Bank last year.
Corey Wall faces four counts of armed robbery in connection with those hold-ups as well as an attempted armed robbery count in a separate incident.
The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said how it linked Wall to the spree. But records show he is booked with a Sept. 29 robbery at gunpoint at a Dollar General store in the 2100 block of Lapalco Boulevard in Harvey; an Oct. 13 robbery at gunpoint at a Family Dollar store in the 5200 block of Westbank Expressway in Marrero; and an Oct. 22 robbery at the same Family Dollar store on Westbank Expressway.
He was booked with an attempted armed robbery on Nov. 17 at the same Family Dollar store, records show.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Kenneth Jones, 43, was the man who was fatally shot at the corner of Iberville and North Roman streets in Mid-City on Saturday, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.
• New Orleans police responded to one robbery late Monday morning and another early Tuesday.
About 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Rampart Street in the Central Business District, a 66-year-old man was robbed of his wallet and knocked to the ground as he was paying to park, police said. The robber fled.
About 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Calliope and Camp streets on the edge of the Central Business District, a 54-year-old man was punched until he lost consciousness and robbed of cash from his wallet, police said. The victim walked to the nearby corner of Calliope and St. Charles Avenue and waved down an officer for help, police said.
• Maher Slim, 41, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling nearly $200,000 worth of knockoff clothes out of a storefront on the edge of Broadmoor, according to U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office.
Salim ran Brands 4 Less in the 4200 block of Washington Avenue, police said. He came under scrutiny when federal agents inspected a package containing 32 counterfeit pairs of Nike shoes that were addressed to Salim on Nov. 9, 2016, Strasser's office said. A Nike representative then bought fake shoes at the store, and the feds raided the business, seizing about $193,000 in items that bore the false marks of manufacturers such as True Religion, Rock Revival, Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Polo, Timberland, New Era, Nike, Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana, Mitchell & Ness, and North Face.
Salim faces up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $2 million, according to Strasser's office. He is tentatively set to be sentenced in front of U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey on May 14.
• Brandon Irvin, 36, is wanted on allegations that he stole from Harrah's Casino about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, New Orleans police said Tuesday.