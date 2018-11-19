Two armed robberies occurred simultaneously Sunday night in the French Quarter in New Orleans with neither victim being injured.
At 6:33 p.m., two suspects approached a man in 1000 block of Canal Street and demanded his property, according to a New Orleans Police Department report.
When the victim said he didn't have anything, the first suspect threatened him with a gun. The victim fled to a nearby home.
One suspect fled northbound and the other southbound.
Around the same time, a man traveling in a ride sharing vehicle at the corner of Canal and North Rampart was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet and cellphone.
The driver stopped at a Walgreen's and sped off when the victim left the vehicle.
Just before midnight in the 5000 block of Gentilly Blvd., several men exited a white Acura TL and one person got into an argument with someone at the scene.
The man at the scene pulled out a gun and started shooting, NOPD said.
The men returned to the car and drove to the hospital.