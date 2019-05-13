Four people were shot during three separate shootings that occurred late Sunday and early Monday, according to New Orleans police.
The spasm of gun violence began about 10:55 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apricot Street in Hollygrove, where a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital.
About 11:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of Francis Drive in New Orleans East, a 17-year-old boy was shot by someone who stepped out a car that pulled up on the victim from behind, police said. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of a bullet wound near his stomach.
About 1:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he and his cousin were shot near the intersection of Interstate 10 West and Morrison Road in New Orleans East, police said. First responders found both victims in a vehicle that had been pulled to the side of the road and took them to a local hospital for treatment.
Police hadn’t immediately named suspects or potential motives in any of the shootings.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police on Monday said they had recently arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting three people last month in New Orleans East.
The shooting in question occurred in the 6700 block of Wales Street about 4:45 p.m. April 24, leaving two 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man wounded. Two other people were shot at but not hit.
Paramedics took two of the wounded victims to a local hospital for treatment, and the third got his own ride to the emergency room, police said.
Police said they later identified a teen suspect and obtained a warrant to arrest him. Investigators didn’t release his name because he is a minor.
The suspect was initially booked on April 26 in aggravated assault with a firearm case reported five days earlier. Then, May 8, investigators rebooked him in connection with the triple shooting on Wales, accusing him of three counts of aggravated battery by shootings, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
The firearm-free zone count appears to involve the proximity of the Mildred Osborne Charter School, whose front entrance is one street over from where the triple shooting in question took place. WWL-TV reported that children were playing in the schoolyard within earshot of the shooting.
• New Orleans police on Sunday evening investigated two stabbings.
About 6:15 p.m. on St. Claude Court in the Lower 9th Ward, a 31-year-old man was stabbing trying to separate two families who were fighting each other, police said. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
About 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clara Street in Central City, a 44-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and hit with a hatchet while confronting another man about an earlier fight between the attacker and the victim’s relative. Police said they arrested a suspect at the scene of the incident: Joseph Montegut, 67.
The victim in the second case was also taken to the hospital and arrived in stable condition.
• About 5:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Esplanade Avenue at the edge of the French Quarter, a woman reported being raped by a man she did not know, New Orleans police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.