A "formal investigation" will soon begin into New Orleans police officers involved in attempt to pull over a car Wednesday night, a moment in a chain of events that ended with two people in a suspected stolen car dying when the car crashed into a beauty salon.

In an NOPD statement issued Thursday afternoon NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said "through further investigation, we have gathered additional factors that warrant a formal investigation into a possible violation of the NOPD vehicle pursuit policy."

Police said officers had tried to stop the car but the vehicle sped away when they turned on their lights. Ferguson said Wednesday night that it appeared officers turned off their police lights and did not pursue the car, in keeping with department policy.

A federal reform agreement that New Orleans police entered several years ago prohibits officers from chasing people suspected of nonviolent crimes, such as possessing a stolen car.

New Orleans police said the accident happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Six people were hurt, including a woman in the building who was badly burned and two juveniles who escaped the building with help from police. Two police officers and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation.

NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau is leading the investigation into a possible administrative violation.

"Following the completion of this investigation, all of the facts will be presented to me, and I will make a determination on the status of the officers involved and take appropriate action," NOPD's statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.