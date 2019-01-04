A man was killed after starting a shootout with New Orleans police in Treme late Friday, according to authorities.
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said officers were called out to the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue about 10:30 p.m. to investigate a suicide attempt when the man at the center of the case opened fire.
An officer was hit twice in his body armor vest, Harrison told reporters at a news conference. Harrison said that four officers then returned fire, striking the gunman multiple times and killing him.
Harrison said he believes the officers' body cameras captured footage of the fatal shooting. Aside from an internal investigation gauging whether the use of force was proper, police will conduct a process to determine whether to release footage of the shooting to the public in the coming days, Harrison said.
"What we can say is that a robust, fair and impartial investigation is under way," Harrison added. "There comes a time when there are split second decisions that have to be made. This may very well have been one of those times."
The slain man was not identified.
While Harrison released few other details, a recording of police scanner chatter indicated that a 15-year-old called NOPD to report that the teen’s stepfather had put a gun to his head and was threatening to kill himself at a home in the 2300 block of Orleans.
That is in the housing development formerly known as the Lafitte projects.
A few minutes later, there was screaming, what sounded like popping noises, and an officer saying the phrases “shots fired” and “we got an officer hit.”
New Orleans EMS Capt. Jonathan Fourcade said both the officer and a suspect were taken to University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds following the encounter.
A remark picked up on the scanner suggested the bullet that struck the officer's body armor didn't penetrate it. Mayor LaToya Cantrell hailed the vest as having saved the officer's life.
"We’re going to ensure that our officer gets the supportive services that he needs, because he’s traumatized as well," Cantrell also said.
Harrison on Friday described the officer as being "in good condition and good spirits."
The man who was killed in Friday night's melee is the city's first homicide victim this year. In 2018, New Orleans registered 146 murders. It was the lowest number of murders recorded in the city in the course of a year since 1971.
It's been a little less than two years since the last time a person was killed in a shooting incident involving a New Orleans Police Department officer.
In that case, Arties Manning III's killing during a sting operation targeting another man didn't result in any criminal charges against the officer who shot him. But Manning's family is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against NOPD.
Such suits against NOPD were once common. But they've slowed markedly after the force implemented major overhauls as part of a reform pact with the federal government some seven years ago.